Stipe Miocic didn’t have the best knockout of the weekend.

That honor might very well belong to Jordan Fowler, who stopped Dylan Goforth with a devastating head kick knockout in just four seconds. That makes Fowler’s finish one of the quickest in MMA history.

Jordan Fowler vs. Dylan Goforth 4 second KO at Pyramid Fights 2. (Fowler wins). Welp. pic.twitter.com/QbpV6MnbWH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 14, 2017

The KO came at Pyramid Fights 2 on Saturday night in Searcy, Ark. It was an amateur bout fought at 195 pounds. Fowler was actually winless in his amateur career before the incredible feat. Goforth was 2-0.

The two men walked to the center of the cage, Fowler threw a high switch kick and Goforth took every bit of it with his head. The impact knocked him out immediately. And the bout was over as quickly as it started.

Eat your heart out, Cro Cop.