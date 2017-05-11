Georges St-Pierre reacts to Dana White’s threat to cancel Michael Bisping fight

DALLAS — The Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre fight might be on the ropes.

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White told Fox Sports Australia that he was scrapping the planned middleweight title fight.

“I made this GSP fight,” he told “UFC Fight Week.” “We did a press conference. The thing was supposed to happen in July. Michael Bisping is going to have to defend his title now. We’re not waiting for GSP.”

White’s threat comes on the heels of St-Pierre reiterating last week that he was ready and willing to fight Bisping beginning in October.

When the UFC announced the fight in March, their hope was to book it as the main event of UFC 213 on July 8. However, St-Pierre said right away, and multiple times afterwards, that he would not be ready to fight then and maintained he’d only be willing to return to action by the end of the year. Still, the UFC has continued to try to book the fight for July to no avail.

St-Pierre told MMAFighting.com on Thursday night that he still wants the Bisping fight.

“I want to fight Bisping and I think Bisping wants to fight me,” he said. “I just learned the news. I don’t know what to say. It might be an emotional response by Dana or maybe it’s to put pressure on me.”

St-Pierre, who’s yet to be personally told the fight is officially off, added he understood why some of the top middleweight contenders have been frustrated with the whole situation.

“In this sport, among fighters, when one fighter gets an opportunity, it always leaves more fighters unhappy than happy.

“It’s the nature of a one-man sport. I’ve been there.”

During his appearance on Australian television, White said Yoel Romero, considered the consensus No. 1 contender, would fight Bisping next. However, according to multiple sources, a Bisping vs. Romero fight has not been finalized just yet.

Bisping has also made it abundantly clear over the past two months that he is most interested in fighting St-Pierre next.