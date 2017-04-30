 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier trade shots on Twitter: ‘Let's not forget me popping your cherry’

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 2 is targeted for July 29 at UFC 214.
What would a weekend be without some cheeky social media sniping between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones?

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion and Jones were at back it again late Saturday night when Jones randomly picked up one of Cormier’s messages to a fan about Cormier’s towel controversy at UFC 210, and from there, the two rivals were off and running. Check out the exchange below.

Cormier and Jones are expected to meet in a rematch on July 29 at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif., although the UFC has yet to formally announce the pairing.

Jones is currently serving a one-year suspension with USADA, set to expire on July 6, as the result of a failed drug test. Once the booking is final, it will mark the fifth time the UFC has scheduled a fight between Cormier and Jones. Only once has the fight actually come to fruition, in Jan. 2015 at UFC 182, where Jones defeated Cormier via unanimous decision.

