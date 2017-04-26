Daniel Cormier sends a message to Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier wants to be the man to welcome back Jon Jones back to the UFC.

Last week, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC was targeting to make the rematch with Jones, but the bout has yet to be made official by the promotion.

On Wednesday during UFC Tonight, the champ urged Jones to sign the contract and make the fight official instead of taking a tune-up fight.

“Take the fight with me, Jon Jones,” Cormier said. “There’re no tune-up fights in the UFC. If you’re a guy that has dominated the division as he has, why not come back and try to get your title? Come meet your boy, D.C., come get this money. Let’s get money together and give the people in Anaheim a show. No tune up for Jon Jones. He gets to come and get beat by me this time.

“We’re fighting right now or he doesn’t get to fight me. It’s my rules, I’m the champ now. The guy we saw against Ovince Saint Preux is the new USADA-regulated Jon Jones. Yes, I will beat him up July 29.”