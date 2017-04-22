Brandon Moreno is for real, ladies and gentlemen.

“The Assassin Baby” kept his perfect UFC record intact on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 108, scoring the biggest win of his career with a masterful comeback performance over top-10 ranked flyweight Dustin Ortiz. After struggling in the opening round, Moreno came back in the second and downed Ortiz with a wicked head kick before sealing the deal with a nasty rear-naked choke.

At 23 years old, Moreno (13-3) looks to be one of the best up-and-comers in the UFC’s flyweight division — not bad for a guy who was labeled the No. 16 seed in a 16-man bracket on The Ultimate Fighter 24. Check out video of Moreno’s win below.