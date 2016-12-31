Ronda Rousey doesn’t appear to have worked on her striking defense much over the past year and change.

Returning to the UFC 13 months after her stunning, one-sided knockout loss to Holly Holm, Rousey was absolutely picked apart by Brazil’s Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday night.

Nunes, a Florida resident by way of Brazil, steamrolled Rousey with a blistering and savage striking attack, needing just 48 seconds to retain the UFC women’s bantamweight title at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

“I knew I was gonna beat the s**t out of Ronda Rousey,” Nunes said.

Rousey, who shut out most media obligations in the leadup to the bout, never had a chance to put her Olympic-medalist judo on display. Nunes picked apart Rousey at will, landing lefts and rights with ruthless precision.

Rousey was wobbling and grabbing for the fence when referee Herb Dean stepped in and waved off the fight.

Nunes has now won five straight fights, with back-to-back wins over superstars Miesha Tate and Rousey.

“Before I walk out, I knew, this moment is my moment, she had her time and she did her thing for the sport,” Nunes said. “Thank you Ronda Rousey, but this is my time now. I am Amanda Nunes, I am the lion.”

Rousey (12-2), who unquestionably put women’s fighting on the map during her UFC and Strikeforce championship run from 2012-15, stormed out of the cage after Nunes was announced the winner, which didn’t seem to bother Nunes.

“Now she’s going to retire and go to movies and make a lot of money now,” Nunes said. “You have lots of talent in this division. Forget about Ronda Rousey.”