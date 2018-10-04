Conor McGregor UFC 229 open workout video
At UFC 229 open workouts, Conor McGregor put on a show in front of the fans and the media Wednesday evening.
Michelle Waterson fine with Conor McGregor antics as long as they don’t ‘affect other people’
Michelle Waterson expressed displeasure with Conor McGregor’s bus attack and how it caused multiple fights to be lost at UFC 223. Now, she’s on the same card as McGregor at UFC 229.
PFL 8 weigh-in video, results
Watch PFL 8 weigh-in video to see PFL 8 fighters step on the scale Thursday evening.
Gegard Mousasi downplays size advantage over Rory MacDonald: ‘GSP beat Bisping, Gastelum is fighting Whittaker’
Gegard Mousasi shot down the idea of his size advantage was the reason he beat Rory MacDonald at Bellator 206.
Zubaira Tukhugov says he wants to fight Conor McGregor ‘outside’ after bout with Artem Lobov
At American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, Zubaira Tukhugov discusses his upcoming fight with Artem Lobov, his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s comments about Chechens and more.
Leslie Smith to file appeal after dismissal of NLRB complaint
Leslie Smith and attorney Lucas Middlebrook are contesting the NLRB’s decision to dismiss her complaint against the UFC.
Unbeaten duo Jack Shore vs. Mike Ekundayo to clash for title at Cage Warriors 100
Unbeaten bantamweights set for title fight at Cage Warriors 100.
John Makdessi vs. Diego Ferreira announced for UFC 231
Canadian lightweight John Makdessi will get home turf advantage for the fourth time in a row on Dec. 8.
Morning Report: Conor McGregor interested in 165-pound title fight with Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor wants to open up the UFC 165 division with Nate Diaz title fight.
Anthony Pettis UFC 229 workout video
At UFC 229 workouts, Anthony Pettis put on a show for the fans and the media Wednesday evening in Las Vegas.
Tony Ferguson UFC 229 workout video
At UFC 229 workouts, Tony Ferguson put on a show for the fans and the media Wednesday evening in Las Vegas.
Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 open workout video
At UFC 229 open workouts, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov put on a show for the fans Wednesday.
The Ultimate Fighter 28, Episode 6 results: Malecki vs. Letson
In the sixth episode of TUF 28, Team Gastelum’s Bea Malecki fights Team Whittaker’s Leah Letson in a featherweight bout.
Conor McGregor predicts ‘devastating KO’ of Khabib Nurmagomedov in fiery speech at UFC 229 workouts
Conor McGregor gave a spirited promo Wednesday at UFC 229 open workouts, predicting a knockout of Khabib Nurmagomedov.