Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor UFC 229 press conference reaction

MMA Fighting’s Marc Raimondi, Shaun Al-Shatti and Chuck Mindenhall discuss all the storylines coming out of Thursday’s UFC 229 pre-fight press conference.

By MMA Fighting Newswire

Khabib Nurmagomedov sees Conor McGregor’s tardiness as ‘big disrespect,’ leaves UFC 229 press conference

The UFC lightweight champion had no intention of spending his Thursday waiting for his opponent to show up.

By Dave Doyle
32 comments / new
Conor McGregor expects ‘breathtaking’ $50 million payday at UFC 229

Conor McGregor gave a financial forecast at the UFC 229 press conference.

By Peter Carroll
21 comments / new
UFC 229 pre-fight press conference video

At the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, and Dana White will answer questions from the media Thursday evening.

By Bryan Tucker Updated
77 comments / new
Watch the MMA Beat now

On this week’s episode, we’ll discuss all things UFC 229 with our crew on-site in Las Vegas for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, plus the fallout from UFC 230’s unpopular main event booking and much more.

By Luke Thomas
9 comments / new
The best trash talk from the UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor press conference

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor didn’t share the stage Thursday, but they had plenty to say ahead of their fight this weekend in Las Vegas.

By Alexander K. Lee

Video: UFC 229 media day staredowns

By MMA Fighting Newswire

UFC 229 Embedded, Episode 4: ‘I heard my fans, but I heard the haters more’

By MMA Fighting Newswire

Conor McGregor UFC 229 open workout video

At UFC 229 open workouts, Conor McGregor put on a show in front of the fans and the media Wednesday evening.

By MMA Fighting Newswire
14 comments / new
Michelle Waterson fine with Conor McGregor antics as long as they don’t ‘affect other people’

Michelle Waterson expressed displeasure with Conor McGregor’s bus attack and how it caused multiple fights to be lost at UFC 223. Now, she’s on the same card as McGregor at UFC 229.

By Marc Raimondi
5 comments / new

UFC 229 media day photos

UFC 229 media day photos are from Thursday’s UFC event in Las Vegas.

By Esther Lin
1 comment / new

PFL 8 weigh-in video, results

Watch PFL 8 weigh-in video to see PFL 8 fighters step on the scale Thursday evening.

By Bryan Tucker
1 comment / new

Gegard Mousasi downplays size advantage over Rory MacDonald: ‘GSP beat Bisping, Gastelum is fighting Whittaker’

Gegard Mousasi shot down the idea of his size advantage was the reason he beat Rory MacDonald at Bellator 206.

By Jose Youngs
33 comments / new

Zubaira Tukhugov says he wants to fight Conor McGregor ‘outside’ after bout with Artem Lobov

At American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, Zubaira Tukhugov discusses his upcoming fight with Artem Lobov, his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s comments about Chechens and more.

By Marc Raimondi
32 comments / new

Leslie Smith to file appeal after dismissal of NLRB complaint

Leslie Smith and attorney Lucas Middlebrook are contesting the NLRB’s decision to dismiss her complaint against the UFC.

By Alexander K. Lee
23 comments / new

Unbeaten duo Jack Shore vs. Mike Ekundayo to clash for title at Cage Warriors 100 

Unbeaten bantamweights set for title fight at Cage Warriors 100.

By Peter Carroll

John Makdessi vs. Diego Ferreira announced for UFC 231

Canadian lightweight John Makdessi will get home turf advantage for the fourth time in a row on Dec. 8.

By Guilherme Cruz
2 comments / new

Morning Report: Conor McGregor interested in 165-pound title fight with Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor wants to open up the UFC 165 division with Nate Diaz title fight.

By Jed Meshew
49 comments / new

Anthony Pettis UFC 229 workout video

At UFC 229 workouts, Anthony Pettis put on a show for the fans and the media Wednesday evening in Las Vegas.

By MMA Fighting Newswire
1 comment / new

UFC 229 open workout photos

UFC 229 workout photos are for Wednesday’s UFC event in Las Vegas.

By Esther Lin

Tony Ferguson UFC 229 workout video

At UFC 229 workouts, Tony Ferguson put on a show for the fans and the media Wednesday evening in Las Vegas.

By MMA Fighting Newswire
4 comments / new

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 open workout video

At UFC 229 open workouts, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov put on a show for the fans Wednesday.

By MMA Fighting Newswire
11 comments / new

The Ultimate Fighter 28, Episode 6 results: Malecki vs. Letson

In the sixth episode of TUF 28, Team Gastelum’s Bea Malecki fights Team Whittaker’s Leah Letson in a featherweight bout.

By Alexander K. Lee
5 comments / new

Conor McGregor predicts ‘devastating KO’ of Khabib Nurmagomedov in fiery speech at UFC 229 workouts

Conor McGregor gave a spirited promo Wednesday at UFC 229 open workouts, predicting a knockout of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

By MMA Fighting Newswire
164 comments / new

Josh Barnett foresees future in MMA, pro wrestling and grappling

At a media day for Quintet 3, Josh Barnett discusses his future in MMA, working with Kazushi Sakuraba, returning to pro wrestling and more.

By MMA Fighting Newswire
2 comments / new

UFC 229 Embedded: ‘I’m bringing basically a better version of Khabib to Conor every single day’

In the third episode of UFC 229 Embedded, Conor McGregor does the final touches to his camp, Dillon Danis talks about preparing McGregor, and more.

By MMA Fighting Newswire
62 comments / new

Darren Till announces move up to middleweight

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till will make the jump up to middleweight

By Jose Youngs
70 comments / new

‘Shocked’ Joanna Jedrzejczyk says UFC ‘ignored’ signed contract for Valentina Shevchenko fight

The former strawweight champ is not happy she found out about Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks over social media.

By Dave Doyle
114 comments / new

Anderson Silva: ‘It would be an honor’ to fight Conor McGregor

MMA legend Anderson Silva would love to test himself against "The Notorious".

By MMA Fighting Newswire
57 comments / new

Violence is life for heavyweight Kelvin Tiller, the world’s most dangerous ‘Mama’s Boy’

Growing up gang-banging and dodging bullets didn’t stop Kelvin Tiller’s mom from inspiring an aura of self-belief. Heading into his PFL 8 heavyweight clash with Jared Rosholt, "The Mama’s Boy" is there to prove how deep the blood runs in his family.

By Chuck Mindenhall
8 comments / new

The A-Side Live Chat: Khabib-McGregor, Shevchenko-Eubanks at UFC 230

Marc Raimondi and Shaun Al-Shatti host The A-Side Live Chat where today’s topics include Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks headlining UFC 230, USADA and more.

By Marc Raimondi and Shaun Al-Shatti
51 comments / new

Audie Attar, Conor McGregor’s agent, talks ‘record-breaking’ deal for UFC 229, bus attack fallout, Tony Ferguson, more

Ahead of UFC 229, Conor McGregor’s agent Audie Attar discusses a "record-breaking" deal for UFC 229, how he learned of the bus attack and more.

By Marc Raimondi
8 comments / new

Former KSW champion Ariane Lipski meets Maryna Moroz at UFC Argentina

The UFC has signed one of the best flyweights in the world to debut at the company’s first trip to Buenos Aires.

By Guilherme Cruz
5 comments / new

Morning Report: Joe Rogan: ‘No offense but I don’t even know who Sijara Eubanks is and I’m the commentator for the UFC’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was caught off guard yesterday by the Shevchenko-Eubanks announcement.

By Jed Meshew
99 comments / new

Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix final to be held in Los Angeles on Jan. 26

Fans will witness the crowning of a new Bellator heavyweight champion inside The Forum in Los Angeles on Jan 26.

By Jose Youngs
11 comments / new

Tony Ferguson on UFC stripping interim title: ‘How do you think I f*cking feel?’

Tony Ferguson is not too happy that he no longer holds the UFC interim lightweight title.

By Marc Raimondi
82 comments / new

Miesha Tate UFC 229 media day scrum

Miesha Tate discusses Quintet 3, a possible return in a grappling event, Khabib vs. McGregor, Cyborg vs. Nunes and much more in a media scrum Tuesday in Las Vegas.

By MMA Fighting Newswire
13 comments / new

Tony Ferguson UFC 229 media day scrum

At a UFC 229 media day, Tony Ferguson discusses getting stripped of the UFC interim lightweight title, if he’d be ready to replace either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor and more.

By MMA Fighting Newswire
5 comments / new

Anthony Pettis UFC 229 media day scrum

At a media day in Las Vegas, Anthony Pettis discusses his fight with Tony Ferguson, his prediction for Khabib vs. McGregor and more.

By MMA Fighting Newswire
4 comments / new

Anthony Pettis predicts Conor McGregor will knock out Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

The former UFC and WEC lightweight champion has thoughts on how Saturday’s title fight will go down.

By Dave Doyle
53 comments / new
